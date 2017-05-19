PM trying to shut up whistleblowers - Simon Busuttil
'I will not be stopped'
Magistrate Aaron Bugeja has received a criminal complaint to take action against the people who have given Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil information against his chief of staff, Dr Busuttil said today.
Speaking this evening, the PN leader said the Prime Minister was trying to shut up the people who were uncovering information which could incriminate people close to him.
This, Dr Busuttil said, would not frighten him and he would continue working for the truth to come out.
The Prime Minister's actions, he said, would be fought by the people through their vote in the June 3 election.
