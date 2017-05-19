Opposition presents eight files of 'evidence' against Schembri

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 11.45am with Muscat comments

Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil was accompanied to court today by a delegation carrying eight files of evidence to present to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, amid an inquiry into allegations he made on Wednesday.

Dr Busuttil claimed during a televised press conference that the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri paid the former managing director of Allied Group €650,000 in a "textbook case of bribes and money laundering".

Mr Schembri allegedly used bank accounts in Switzerland and Gibraltar, as well as the Ta' Xbiex-based Pilatus Bank, to pass the money to Mr Hillman directly or through his secret company Lester Holdings with the assistance of “the other accomplice” Brian Tonna, without any verification process.

Read: Keith Schembri in new 'classic case of money laundering, bribery' - Busuttil

Speaking at a news conference shortly after, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Dr Busuttil is wasting 48 hours of the magistrate's time.

He insisted that the claims against Keith Schembri are related to his private business and his dealings with Adrian Hillman. It was duly investigated – Times of Malta found nothing wrong and they should publish the facts.

"It was duly investigated by Times of Malta which found nothing wrong... and they should publish the inquiry," he said.

He insisted that Dr Busuttil is riding on the crest of a lie where secret Panama company Egrant is concerned.

"Busuttil forced people to take to the streets, his claims hounded my family, and he will have to answer for that... It’s his problem, not mine."

Asked why he had still not chosen to appear in front of the Pama committee, Dr Muscat replied he would appear once the magistrate's report is concluded

"I will attend the Pama committee to explain how the Opposition fanned this calumny against my country."