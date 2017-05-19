Labour unveils election manifesto

The Labour Party is proposing the introduction of a transparency register for MPs, ministers and key public figures to declare their commercial interests.

The proposal made its way in the manifesto for the election on June 3, with the party acknowledging people wanted to see more done on the good governance front.

The register will be public and used to declare any meetings that can potentially create a conflict. The party is suggesting that lobby groups and NGOs should register their interest for meetings with Cabinet ministers.

The 171-page manifesto was unveiled this evening at an extraordinary general conference where delegates will be asked to approve the electoral programme titled ‘The Best Days Of Our Country’.

At a packed conference hall at the Eden Arena in Paceville, delegates heard several private individuals say how their lives improved over the past four years as a result of government’s policies.

Shania Micallef, a transgender person, described Joseph Muscat as a father who gave her back her life. In an emotional speech, she recalled the legal changes introduced by the government that allowed her to be officially recognised as a woman. “I found the courage to stand up and in the next election I will be voting for my life, that is why I will vote Labour,” she told delegates.

Another emotional moment was the address by Amanda Briffa, who managed to conceive a boy 11 months ago as a result of the IVF treatment offered at Mater Dei Hospital for free. She called for a reform of the law to allow egg and sperm donation, as well as embryo freezing to help infertile couples like her own.

Dr Muscat is expected to close the conference later on.

The conference is still going on.

Some of the pledges in Labour’s manifesto