Labour unveils election manifesto

Private individuals address conference
The Labour Party is proposing the introduction of a transparency register for MPs, ministers and key public figures to declare their commercial interests.
The proposal made its way in the manifesto for the election on June 3, with the party acknowledging people wanted to see more done on the good governance front.
The register will be public and used to declare any meetings that can potentially create a conflict. The party is suggesting that lobby groups and NGOs should register their interest for meetings with Cabinet ministers.
The 171-page manifesto was unveiled this evening at an extraordinary general conference where delegates will be asked to approve the electoral programme titled ‘The Best Days Of Our Country’.
At a packed conference hall at the Eden Arena in Paceville, delegates heard several private individuals say how their lives improved over the past four years as a result of government’s policies.
Shania Micallef, a transgender person, described Joseph Muscat as a father who gave her back her life. In an emotional speech, she recalled the legal changes introduced by the government that allowed her to be officially recognised as a woman. “I found the courage to stand up and in the next election I will be voting for my life, that is why I will vote Labour,” she told delegates.
Another emotional moment was the address by Amanda Briffa, who managed to conceive a boy 11 months ago as a result of the IVF treatment offered at Mater Dei Hospital for free. She called for a reform of the law to allow egg and sperm donation, as well as embryo freezing to help infertile couples like her own.
Some of the pledges in Labour’s manifesto
- First-time buyer schemes will be extended to second-time buyers
- Environmental tribunal presided by a magistrate to tackle environmental crimes within a reasonable time
- Create a single regulator for the construction industry
- Paceville master plan should be concluded but for no reason should private property be expropriated unless the owner consents and compensation is agreed
- The government commits itself to plant a tree for every baby born
- Create an outdoor velodrome in Pembroke and an indoor rowing tank at Cottonera
- The Public Health Service will offer hormone therapy for transgender people
- Student smart card will increase by another €100
- Extend the one tablet per child policy to middle and secondary schools
- Tax deduction up to a maximum of €5,000 for transport and rent expenses incurred by parents of Gozitan students who study in Malta
- Release an expression of interest for the rehabilitation of the Chalet in Sliema to serve as a tourist attraction with no residential development allowed
- Close the Marsa open centre with migrants being relocated to existing facilities elsewhere while rehabilitating the site as part of a regeneration of the area
- Maternity and paternity leave will be grouped into family leave which could be shared between the parents as they deem fit
- Gradually reduce tax on overtime payments.
