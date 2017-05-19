Insurers warn against supporters' anarchy on the streets

Victims of traffic accidents, breaching traffic laws in the midst of the electoral campaign, have been warned by insurers they will face prosecution and no compensation.

The Malta Insurance Association expressed concern about the potential risk of serious accidents potentially resulting from the abuse of traffic regulations by some individuals during the election campaign.

"During this time one can see trucks and trailers loaded with supporters on their way to and from political events, and eventually celebrating the electoral victory of their party. In addition, music is played loudly and alcohol is consumed by those carried even while the vehicle is in motion. There is little doubt that this could lead to a very serious accident involving injuries and worse," it said in a statement.

Music is played loudly and alcohol is consumed by those carried even while the vehicle is in motion

The statement comes after Times of Malta published pictures of Labour supporters sitting on top of a moving car in Żabbar and Pieta.

The association said it is illegal to carry passengers outside the cabin of trucks and on trailers. Also, the motor insurance policies covering these vehicles will specifically exclude claims that arise from accidents occurring when the vehicle is carrying more passengers than they are registered to do.

Victims of such accidents will, therefore, have to face considerable difficulties to obtain compensation, aside from the fact that the owner and driver may find themselves not only facing criminal prosecution but also having to pay thousands of euros as compensation to injured parties out of their own pocket.

"The MIA also appeals to the police to fully exercise their authority and to promptly and effectively tackle any such abuses on our roads."