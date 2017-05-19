Photo: Jonathan Borg

Work on the restoration of the fortifications surrounding Sa Maison gardens (Floriana/Pietà area) has begun and there have also been plans for the construction of galleries to house the Malta Contemporary Art Space, together with administration offices, a kitchen and a kiosk.

Hence, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities responsible for the execution of the works and the granting of permits for the above-mentioned projects to the presence of certain endangered wild plant species within the gardens.

There is the crassula tillaea, a population of which occupies a few square metres on a level area behind the bastions and which, throughout the past 27 years, I have only seen in another three localities: Wied il-Għasel, Wied Moqbol (Wied Brandina), and In-Nigret (near the road from San Pawl tat-Tarġa).

Asphodelus fistulosus has only been recorded in about four localities, including Ballut tal-Wardija. Environmentalists had introduced it to Sa Maison some decades ago and it became well-established on the bastions.

It is imperative that the works being carried out do not obliterate these very rare plants. I recommend that no stone, soil, debris or mortar be added to or removed from the small parcels where these plants are present. And, of course, no weeding or any form of disturbance should take place.

And to whom it may concern: since these plants are tiny and entirely herbaceous (lacking tough woody parts and deep roots), they pose no threat to the structural integrity of the fortifications masonry.

I would be willing to accompany any of the competent authorities on site to show them where exactly these plants are.