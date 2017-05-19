Tragic reality

Corruption is clearly the name of the game in this farcical election. Yet, the vast majority of the Maltese people are determined to vote for Joseph Muscat and his bunch of crooks. How come?

No one needs to go to university to answer the question. The likelihood is that, as long as people are making money, they do not mind what the ones at the top do and this is indeed a real cause for concern.

It is absolutely tragic.

The reputation of our country is at stake, yet, the people of these islands (the majority) want to destroy it by voting overwhelmingly for the only man behind all this, the one and only Joseph Muscat. Shame.