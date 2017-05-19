Degeneration
How the wheel has turned. I thought Labour’s supporters were the ħamalli, what with their big breasts and loud discourse. But now we have the Nationalist Party, with Salvu Mallia making waves with his obscenities online.
I hope he will be elected. It will be edifying to hear him in Parliament with his colourful language, as Simon Busuttil calls it.
And we have Busuttil himself resorting to name calling. The Prime Minister is a peacock, he has said. Maybe he is learning from Mallia but, obviously, he is still a novice. ‘Peacock’ is so mild.
How the debate has degenerated. Busuttil is spewing extreme language unbecoming the supposedly genteel Nationalists. And Joseph Muscat is being statesmanlike, calling for a united country. Truly, we learn as we grow old.
