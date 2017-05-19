Corbyn’s fate

Since the British Prime Minister decided to go to the country on June 8, I have been mentally framing the destiny of Jeremy Corbyn’s two possible scenarios in the titles of two spy/thriller novels, both adapted to make successful movies.

If he wins the election he would be, to me, The spy (read man) who came in from the cold, by John le Carré.

Should he lose, he will be forever after be The man who never was, by Ewen Montagu. I would bet my money on the latter.