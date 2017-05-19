Sporting briefs

Weigl: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl could miss the start of next season after undergoing successful surgery on a broken ankle. The Germany international, 21, sustained the injury in Dortmund’s clash against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Weigl, who has made 27 starts for Dortmund in the league this season, is likely to be out until mid-August.

Fernandes: Gerso Fernandes scored a 13-minute hat-trick as Sporting Kansas City poured the misery on Seattle Sounders with a 3-0 win. Fernandes fired in goals in the 56th, 58th and 69th minutes as Kansas City inflicted a third straight defeat on the reigning MLS champions. The win sends them three points clear at the top of the Western Conference after Houston Dynamo were defeated 2-0 by Philadelphia Union.

Forest: Nottingham Forest have announced Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has completed his takeover of the club. The club said Marinakis’ 100 per cent buy-out has been approved by the English Football League (EFL) even though an investigation into accusations of match-fixing is ongoing in Greece. Marinakis has passed the EFL’s owner’s and directors’ test and the deal ends the five-year reign of Fawaz Al Hasawi.

Norwich: Norwich are ready to cash in on Yanic Wildschut just five months after signing him for £7million as they prepare to appoint a new manager. The Canaries will listen to offers for the winger, Press Association Sport understands. They are also looking to offload big earners Matt Jarvis and Steven Naismith while midfielder Jonny Howson could return to Leeds.