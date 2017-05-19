Lahm rules out coaching role
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has all-but ruled out becoming a manager after he retires from football.
The 33-year-old will bring his 15-year top-flight playing career to a close on Saturday when Bundesliga champions Bayern face Freiburg.
He told Bayern’s official website: “I don’t know what’ll happen in 10 years but at the moment I can’t imagine that I’ll ever want to be a coach.
“Standing on the pitch every day and going through the tiny details of the game - I don’t think that’s for me.
“I retired from the national team with the feeling that it was the right time to call it a day after the tournament. And it’s the same now.’’
