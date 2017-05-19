Football news

A top-flight soccer game in Sweden has been postponed after a player was offered a large sum of money to help fix the result of the match, Sweden’s Football Association said yesterday.

The game between IFK Gothenburg and AIK, two of Sweden’s biggest clubs, was set to be played yesterday. A player in AIK was approached by a matchfixer on Tuesday but instead contacted the association who alerted police.

“The AIK player was called to a meeting where he was offered a significant amount of money if he actively worked to make sure the team lost the match,” the Swedish FA said.

“This is a very serious attack against Swedish football and something that we will never, ever accept.”

Mirallas vows to be more clinical

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.

Mirallas, who signed a new three-year deal at Goodison Park last week, has scored four goals and bagged six assists in all competitions this campaign.

“I have spoken with the manager and he wants more from me - more assists, more goals, most consistency,” Mirallas said.

“But I’ll work hard for that and hope to play even better next season.”

Mourinho sweat over Fellaini injury

Midifelder Marouane Fellaini is doubtful for Manchester United’s last league game and next week’s Europa League final after sustaining an injury in Wednesday’s draw at Southampton.

Belgian international Fellaini was substituted in the 75th minute and had a brief talk with manager Jose Mourinho before walking straight down the tunnel with what appeared to be a muscle problem.

“Fellaini, on top of his experience, he says it’s not a tear,” Mourinho said.

“He says it was a minimal thing but minimal can be a big thing. Let’s wait for tomorrow but he needed to play.”

Kruse, Holland end Liaoning stay

Australia internationals Robbie Kruse and James Holland have left Chinese Super League side Liaoning Whowin with immediate effect, the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) announced.

The pair joined the Chinese club in February but the PFA revealed the duo had cancelled their contracts and were now free agents.

“The PFA has provided ongoing support to James and Robbie following the club’s repeated failure to honour its contractual obligations to the players,” PFA Chief Executive John Didulica said in a statement.

“The players had placed the club on notice to remedy the situation, however the club has failed to do this.

Voeller gets vote of confidence

Bayer Leverkusen have issued a vote of confidence in sporting director Rudi Voller despite the Bundesliga club’s brush with relegation this term.

Leverkusen only secured their top-flight status last weekend with a 2-2 draw at home to Cologne and will part ways with head coach Tayfun Korkut this summer.

However, former Germany striker Voller, 57, and chief executive officer Michael Schade have earned a stay of execution after shareholders met to review a disappointing season.

Chairman Werner Wenning said: “It is purely about doing everything we can to get our club back on track for the coming season.

“We are firmly convinced that will happen under the leadership of Michael Schade and Rudi Voller.”

Gomis could return to Swansea City

Bafetimbi Gomis could return to Swansea City after the club won their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Gomis has spent the season on loan at Ligue 1 club Marseille where his 20 goals have made him one of the top scorers in French football.

“The last thing I saw, he was keen to stay where he was, but now we are staying in the Premier League it could be an attractive proposition for him to come and play back here,” Clement said.

“He is the one (loan) player I have not spoken to. We want people back pre-season to train and we will go from there.”