Friday, May 19, 2017, 08:17

Birkirkara girls seal double

Photo: Domenic Borg

Photo: Domenic Borg

Birkirkara completed a clean sweep of honours as they lifted the Women’s KO cup after beating Kirkop United 2-0 in the final, at the Centenary Stadium, on Wednesday.

Midfielder Kim Parnis and skipper Stephania Farrugia scored quickfire goals to wrap up a brilliant season for the Stripes.

Shawn Meilak’s side emerged from the tunnel with all guns blazing, wing-back Alishia Sultana hitting the Kirkop upright  after eight minutes.

Three minutes later, Gabriella Zahra’s effort went just wide. She threatened again moments later but her shot from long distance sailed over the bar.

Kirkop threatened just past the half-hour mark. Kathryn Ellul had a shot saved by Janice Xuereb, the Stripes goalkeeper.

However, it was Birkirkara who struck on 38 minutes. Parnis was first to a corner and volleyed into the net. A minute later, Farrugia headed home from another set-piece.

After the change of ends, Birkirkara kept pushing for another goal but Kirkop goalkeeper Sharon Constantino denied them on several occasions.

Kirkop could have pulled one back midway through the half as Estonian midfielder Liis Pello produced a shot from outside the box but her effort finished wide.

But Birkirkara easily administered their advantage after that to seal their status as the country’s top team in women’s football.

Birkirkara: J. Xuereb, G. Zahra, A.M. Said, K. Parnis, S. Farrugia, M. Sciberras (50 C. Camilleri), T. Teuma (73 L. Micallef), A. Sultana, R. Giusti, Y. Vella, K. Agius Pace (59 S. Urpani).

Kirkop United: S. Costantino, L. Pello, C. Cassia, E. Pace, T. Scicluna (56 J. Grech), A. Caschetto, D. Magrin (77 E. Gialanze), T.J. Attard (69 K. Simler), K. Ellul (58. M.C. Cilia), M.C. Aquilina, O. Bedingfield.

Referee: Shaun Calleja.

