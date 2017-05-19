New Junior Chamber of Advocates executive committee announced

“For the first time, the elected executive committee team of the Junior Chamber of Advocates is made up of students coming from all the different years of the law course,” said Rebecca Mercieca, the newly- elected president of the Junior Chamber of Advocates’ executive committee for the 2017-2018 term.

The other elected members include Gabriella Chircop as vice president, Matt Micallef St John as secretary general, Nicole Fenech as financial officer, Cristina Zammit as PRO, Roberta Spiteri as projects manager and Paula Briffa as academic officer.

The main aim of the Junior Chamber of Advocates is bridging the gap between law students and the law profession. Junior Chamber members become members of the Chamber of Advocates upon graduating and receiving their warrant.

Referring to the Junior Chamber’s achievements over the past term, Ms Mercieca mentioned the improvement of the Prattika-Link Project which involved more lawyers, law firms and students as well as a number of important collaborations with the Faculty of Laws, including the advocacy skills credit.

Another project which the Junior Chamber has been helping with, is the law clinic. This year JCA is working very closely with Dr David Zammit, the head of the civil law department at the University of Malta to help improve and include more students within the workings of the recently launched Law Clinic. Referring to the main targets for the next term, Ms Mercieca said JCA will strive to achieve a stronger international dimension, improve the Prattika- Link Project and take the Kelmet il-Professjoni project to the next level.

In the coming weeks, the JCA committee is expected to appoint another two members who will take on the role of student outreach officers.