MBA to host first 3x3 elite tour

The Malta Basketball Association has launched its first official Malta 3X3 Championship Tour.

The tour, which is also endorsed by FIBA, will be the first-ever nationwide elite 3×3 basketball competition tour that will make stops between May and September with the winning teams qualifying for the 2017 Final.

The Championship Tour, based over five stops, will tip off on Sunday in Ta‘ Qali and conclude on the weekend of September 16-17, with the first ever 3X3 National Finals.

At each stop, a maximum of 16 teams may participate in the 3×3 open men competition.

Some events are also planned for both the Women Open and U-18 categories.

Each stop will commence with the pool play and will then be followed by a single elimination play-off sequence which will determine the champion team of that 3X3 stop which will thereby qualify for the final championship Tour stop in September where the first 3X3 Malta national champions will be determined.