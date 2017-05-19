Advert
Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:00

Watch: House of the Dead (ARTE)

The story behind the world's 'worst director'

In 2003, Uwe Boll thought an adaptation of a cult video game would make a good movie. He became the first director to come up against bashing 2.0. Nominated by the web as the "new worst director of the world", he preferred to settle his scores by fighting back.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Gardens near and far (ARTE)

  2. Watch: House of the Dead (ARTE)

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed