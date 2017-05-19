Watch: House of the Dead (ARTE)
The story behind the world's 'worst director'
In 2003, Uwe Boll thought an adaptation of a cult video game would make a good movie. He became the first director to come up against bashing 2.0. Nominated by the web as the "new worst director of the world", he preferred to settle his scores by fighting back.
