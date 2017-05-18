Venezuelans light candles to protest Maduro
Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas last night for a candlelight rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro after the death toll from unrest in the OPEC nation topped 40.
Following six weeks of anti-government protests that have seen citizens face off with heavily armed police, the candlelight protest was a sombre occasion to remember those killed and to pressure the government to call elections.
Opponents of Maduro blame heavy-handed tactics for the spate of killings in opposition protests throughout the country.
