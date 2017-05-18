Watch: Car driven at pedestrians in Times Square, New York
No link to terrorism suspected
At least one person has died and around 20 more are injured after an out-of-control car ploughed into pedestrians in New York's Times Square.
Pictures from the busy tourist hotspot showed a badly-damaged red vehicle emitting smoke and resting on two wheels and bollards on the corner of 45 Street and Broadway.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it does not suspect a link to terrorism, tweeting: "One male in custody in the Times Square vehicle collision. It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation."
An NYPD spokesman said the driver is a 26-year-old man with a history of driving while intoxicated, who has been arrested and is being tested for alcohol.
President Donald Trump "has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates", his spokesman Sean Spicer said.
New York mayor Bill de Blasio is due to visit the scene, his office said.
