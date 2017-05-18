Sports round-up

MotoGP: American former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden (picture) was taken to hospital yesterday after being struck by a car while training on his bicycle along Italy’s Adriatic coast. The 35-year-old, who rides for the Red Bull Honda team, was hit while training near the east coast resort of Rimini following a race at Imola. “Ambulances arrived and Hayden was taken directly to the hospital,” it added. The statement did not say how severe any injuries might be. Media reports said the “Kentucky Kid”, who won the MotoGP championship on a Honda in 2006, was in a serious condition.

Athletics: Jamaican Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer should learn before her national championships an anti-doping panel’s decision on charges that she refused or evaded a drug test, her attorney said. Spencer faces up to a four-year suspension on the charges, which she has denied. Testimony before Jamaica’s Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has ended and a ruling is expected on June 15, attorney Paul Greene told Reuters.

Basketball, NBA: The Golden State Warriors are already looking a good bet to reach the NBA play-off finals after they sent out a message against the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors trounced their rivals 136-100 to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference final and maintain their 100 per cent post-season record, which now stands at 10 games. Steph Curry recorded 29 points before taking the final quarter off, with Patrick McCaw adding 18 and Kevin Durant 16.

Boxing: Boxing promoter Frank Warren has described the postponement of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s hearing with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) as “disgraceful”. Fury was charged by UKAD last June for allegedly consuming a performance-enhancing drug. He vacated his titles, admitted to battling depression and his boxing license was revoked in October pending an investigation. “It’s a liberty,” Warren said. “The man’s got a living to get and this thing took place in 2015. It’s disgraceful. You’ve either got a case or you have not.”

Cycling: Spaniard Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, a hilly 161-km trek from Florence to Bagno Di Romagna, though Dutchman Tom Dumoulin clung to his overall lead despite several attacks from his rivals yesterday. Fraile (Dimension Data) beat Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) at the end of a long breakaway. France’s Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) finished third. Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) kept his cool despite repeated attacks from Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) to stay 2:23 ahead of Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar).