Micallef and Doering to play in Cyprus Open

JJ Micallef (left) and Laurens Schulze Doering will play at the Cyprus Open.

JJ Micallef and Laurens Schulze Doering will join 53 other players in the Cyprus Amateur Men’s Open Tournament which will be played at the Aphrodite Hills Golf Club in Kouklia.

The 54-hole Open, held under the auspices of the Cyprus Golf Federation, starts tomorrow with the participation of players from Libya, United Kingdom, Israel, America, Hungary, Russia, Estonia, Austria, Germany, Hungary and Bulgaria.

Micallef is in excellent form having recently won the Scratch Competition at Royal Malta Golf Club.

His handicap of +3.2 makes him the current best player on home soil as well as the best in the field of players at the Cyprus Open.

He has already represented Malta in other international competitions, placing second in the Turkish Open last year and also forming part of the national team that won the bronze medal in the European Team Shield Championship in Hungary.

Doering has also been playing steady this season and is currently ranked second in the Order of Merit, just behind Micallef.

At just 13 years of age, Doering is the best performing junior and has seen his handicap drop swiftly over the last 18 months.

This will be Doering’s first appearance in an Open after having featured in several junior competitions at home and abroad.

The two players’ participation at the Cyprus Open is possible thanks to the funding scheme of the Maltese Olympic Committee as Nike Golf is sponsoring their sporting wear.