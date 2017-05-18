MFA hosts FIFA Live Your Goals festival

MFA coaches talking to young participants during the FIFA Live Your Goals Festival at Ta’ Qali.

The Grassroots and Women’s Football sector within the Malta FA Technical Centre hosted another FIFA Live Your Goals Festival at the Ta’ Qali training grounds earlier this month as part of its mission to develop and promote the game at grassroots level.

A total of 180 girls from St Dorothy’s Junior School, Sliema, St Jeanne Antide Primary School in Gudja, and the Birkirkara and Santa Venera primary schools participated in this event.

The festival helped to encourage more young girls to take up the sport with the MFA saying that only three per cent of those attending the festival are currently enrolled in a football nursery.

During the Live Your Goals Festival, the girls were under the professional guidance of the Malta FA national team coaches, national team players and various club coaches.

Fun activities and team games were the order of the day at the training grounds as the mentors of the festival also emphasised the values of fair play and sportsmanship.

The Live Your Goals campaign is organised by the MFA Technical Centre’s Grassroots and Women’s Football Sector under the auspices of FIFA.

More information on the Live Your Goals initiatives may be obtained by sending an email to [email protected].