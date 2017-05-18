Luke Treadaway and Imogen Poot in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Photo: Johan Persson

The critically-acclaimed London revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is being broadcast at St James Cavalier as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

Armed with a powerful cast, Albee’s enduring modern classic takes to the stage to challenge audiences all over again.

The play explores the relationship of middle-aged intellectual couple, Martha and George, who host newcomers Nick and Honey for drinks on a university campus. What starts as an impromptu invitation quickly escalates into a haunting psychological drama fraught with bitterness, guilt, betrayal and regret.

The audience finds itself in the intimate company of both couples, whose interactions and mindgames become increasingly bizarre as the evening unfolds, which eventually reveal narratives of personal failure and marital breakdown.

Originally a reaction to the rigid social expectations of its time, the 1962 play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was a great hit on its original release and its screen adaptation also launched the film-making career of acclaimed theatre director Mike Nichols (The Graduate) in 1966.

This staging of Albee’s landmark play is directed by James Macdonald and stars Imelda Staunton (Gypsy, Vera Drake, the Harry Potter films), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, The Producers), Luke Treadaway (A Street Cat Named Bob, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Hollow Crown) and Imogen Poots (A Long Way Down, Jane Eyre).

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is being broadcast live at St James Cavalier today at 8pm from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London. It is certified 12A. Tickets can be purchased online at http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org .