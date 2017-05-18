Palazzo Falson celebrates 10th anniversary

Courtyard at Palazzo Falson

Ten years ago, Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum threw open its doors to the public after a massive restoration project, which not only saw the house but also the thousands of historic artefacts it contained, cleaned, treated and painstakingly brought back to their original state.

Olof Frederick Gollcher

When the O.F. Gollcher Art and Archaeological Foundation, entrusted with the ownership of the house and its collections, wisely handed over the restoration and management of the house to Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in 2001, the project was able to commence.

It took over five years of solid work to reverse the process of decades of deterioration until the museum was finally ready to welcome the thousands of visitors that have visited annually since 2007.

Erstwhile home to Olof Frederick Gollcher (1889-1962) who was an avid collector, Palazzo Falson is a medieval palazzo and one of the few surviving medieval homes in Malta.

With its wonderful collection of antiques displayed throughout its rooms, this house-turned-museum is now a must-see on every visitor’s agenda.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary since its opening, the museum is putting on a calendar of activities, including a public seminar on Saturday between 10am and 12.30pm, and an open day on Sunday, May 28 between 10am and 5pm.

Titled A Decade of Palazzo Falson: Recent Research, Saturday’s seminar is being held at Palazzo de Piro (formerly St Dorothy’s convent school), Triq is-Sur, Mdina. Attendance is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come first-served basis.

Details about the seminar may be obtained online at http://palazzofalson.com .

In addition to the 10th anniversary events being held, the forthcoming edition of Treasures of Malta (Summer 2017) will be a special edition entirely dedicated to Palazzo Falson.