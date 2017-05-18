Old legend retold with a contemporary twist

TMYO in a past production of Dido and Aeneas.

Teatru Manoel Youth Opera (TMYO) is presenting a new opera, Isperanza.

This opera takes a contemporary approach to the retelling of the Maltese legend Il-Madonna tal-Isperanza, which tells the story of a young woman trying to escape from the marauding Turks who would often target Malta for looting and kidnapping in the 18th century.

It is a creative collaboration of director Chris Gatt, composer Tom Armitage, librettist Eddie Wildman, vocal coach Miriam Gauci and features the members of TMYO which forms part of Toi Toi, Teatru Manoel’s education programme conceived and run by Rosetta Debattista.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young singers to learn the essentials of being part of the wonderful world of opera.

Its primary purpose is to offer operatic experience to those who have a serious aim of pursuing careers in opera performance and are at the start of their careers and acts as a semi-professional performing ground for singers aged between 18 and 35.

Isperanza, a one-hour-long opera appropriate for anyone aged 16+, is being staged in the Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre, tomorrow and on Sunday at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.