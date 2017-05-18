Announcements

COCKS. On May 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONNIE, former national team football player, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mona, his children Joanna and her husband Jes, Ronald Jr. and his wife Pat, his beloved grandchildren Jana, Neil, Sarah and Amy, his beloved great-grandson baby Zack, his brothers and sister, in-laws, other relatives and his numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, May 18, at 8am for Gżira parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOE. We have been living without you for 13 years but know you are always watching over us. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Luca Iosif.

BRIFFA. In loving memory of FRANK, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Lina and family.

SATARIANO – MARY. Loving memories of a dear mother, especially today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Anna and Colin.

SATARIANO – MARY. Cherished memories of our dear grandmother, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered with love Chris and Natasha.

SCIBERRAS – PAOLA, of Qrendi. Treasured memories of a never forgotten mother, today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. Carmel, Emmanuel, Catherine, and grandchildren Daniel, Jean Paul and Sefora.

ZARB ADAMI – GODFREY. In loving memory, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Geoffrey, Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Adriana, widow of his son Noel, and his grandchildren.