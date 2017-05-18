Woman, 83, on 10-minute trip accidentally takes 300 mile detour to Scotland

The 83-year-old unintentionally crossed the border during her 300 mile detour.

An 83-year-old woman unintentionally drove 300 miles to Scotland, instead of the planned 6 miles to her hospital appointment, after taking the wrong turning, according to The Independent.

Valerie Johnson supposed 10-minute trip was to attend her appointment at Peopleton's Royal Hospital in Worcester.

After having missed the correct road, the grandmother drove north on the M5 and M6 for a total of eight hours during which she crossed the border.

Hours having passed, her family alerted the police. Johnson ceased to drive when her car ran out of fuel, at which point she was in Larkhall, Scotland.

49-year-old daughter, Karen Maskell, had to catch a flight to Scotland to pick her mother up.

The Scottish Daily Record reported on the incident.

Johnson's daughter said: "Mum's next-door neighbour called me to say she hadn't come back and he was worried. I thought she must have had an accident.

"We called the police and by the time I got to her house, they said they had spotted her car on a traffic camera at Preston at 11pm.

"I said it couldn't be my mum because she hates driving, she doesn't usually drive more than three miles.

"But it was her and she was still heading north and we had to get the Scottish police involved."

While waiting for her daughter to arrive, a couple looked after the elderly woman. Larkhall Police said that the couple had noticed Johnson's car stopped in the middle of the road in front of their house.

After Johnson confirming that she was lost, the couple informed the police immediately, who in turn coordinated with the grandmother's worried family.

"The local couple very kindly looked after the woman, ensuring that she was comfortable until her relatives arrived from England to collect her," said Sergeant John McLeish.