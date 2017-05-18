Student filmed finishing essay in nightclub 'delighted' with top marks

Lawrence Kemp, 21, finished the 2,000 word project hours before the deadline last week while he was surrounded by friends in nightclub.

A university student who went viral after being filmed finishing an essay in a nightclub has revealed he got a first for the assignment.

A 21-year-old, second year business management student at the University of Gloucestershire, Lawrence Kemp had been trying to finish the 2,000 word project hours before the deadline last week while his friends prepared for a night out.

Footage filmed by his friend Danny Cotter, 22, showed Kemp trying to write the essay while others partied around him before eventually tempting him to get involved.

After some time, he was convinced to take his laptop to a popular student night in Cheltenham, where he was shown on camera armed with his laptop and attempting to finish his work in time.

The clip then showed him submitting it one minute before the midnight deadline, to big cheers from his friends.

Another friend, Eddy Hedley, 23, then edited the footage and uploaded it to Facebook, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 views on his page, while also receiving millions more views elsewhere.

Several days later, after receiving his results, Kemp, described by friends as a "good" and "professional" student, told the Press Association: "I've only gone and got a first."

Admitting he was "delighted" with his score of 81, he added: "To be perfectly honest, I had started a few days prior, but I left my last 750 words and editing to last minute.

"I fully intended on going out as I hadn't been out in a while, but the assignment took longer than I thought.

"So I was reluctant to join my mates until I finished, but I knew I was capable of editing work and enjoying the night," he said.

Cotter, a film student, explained the night's events: "As you can see in the video, we persisted to pester poor Lawrence until he cracked, until he joined in. A few drinks later and it wasn't too hard for us to convince him the club had WiFi and he could complete it there which of course, it didn't.

"He got the laptop into the club through one of our friends working there.

"Once in, he discovered there was no WiFi and had to 'hotspot' his laptop through his mobile.

"He was approached by a bouncer at one point who queried his intentions, after explaining what he was doing and pointing out our friend who works there he said, no word of a lie: 'Well as long as you don't put porn on or anything weird, crack on'.

"Needless to say, we're all taken back with the success of the video," he said.

"It's nice to see so many students relating to Lawrence, and giving them something to laugh at amidst all the deadline stress they're under."

Speaking before Kemp received his result, Cotter said: "We're hoping his grade is good, to silence the adults branding him a bad student and branding us bad friends!"