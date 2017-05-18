Australia's Omar in the running to be crowned the world's longest cat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Omar, the Maine Coon cat from Melbourne, is in the running to be named the world's longest cat after Guinness World Records contacted his owner, Stephy Hirst, following a picture she posted of him on Instagram.

Measuring 120cm in length and tipping the scales at 14 kilograms, Omar is hoping to beat current world record holder, Ludo from the United Kingdom, who measures 118.3cm, the Seven Network reported.

Living on a diet of kangaroo meat and kibble, Omar lives a pretty relaxed life and likes to lounge around the house with dogs, Rafiki and Penny, Hirst says.

Guinness World Records are yet to confirm if Omar takes the title.