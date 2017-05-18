Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the Malta Tourism Authority extended a €1 million sponsorship to a private global aviation company without the board of directors’ prior consent. In another story, it reports that Opposition leader Simon Busuttil yesterday accused the Prime Minister, the police and the Attorney General of “covering up” money-laundering activities involving Keith Schembri.

The Malta Independent also leads with Dr Busuttil’s new allegations against Mr Schembri.

Malta Today also leads with the allegations saying Dr Busuttil would be passing on evidence of €650,000 payment to the inquiring magistrate.

In-Nazzjon leads with the same story quoting Dr Busuttil saying that Castille did not just employ corrupt people, but also criminals.

L-Orizzont says that Dr Busuttil yesterday failed to explain his party’s proposals in at least two instances during a leaders' debate at the university.