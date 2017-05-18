Advert
Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:58 by

Keith Micallef

Cottonera indoor pool gets the PA’s go-ahead

It will replace the existing boċċi pitch

An Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool is to be developed at the Cottonera Sports Complex following the issuing of a permit by the Planning Authority this morning.

The pool will replace the existing boċċidromo (boċċi pitch).

Seating some 500 spectators, the venue will increase the complex's existing footprint by some 1,360 square metres onto the adjacent glacis in the south-west end.

Its design includes what is technically known as a green roof. It will be covered in vegetation to minimise the visual impact with the surrounding fortifications.
The indoor pool will be used for competitive swimming and for training by the various aquatic sports disciplines.

