No master plan in place for Mrieħel, Transport Malta confirms

There is no master plan for Mrieħel yet, the chief executive officer of Transport Malta admitted during a hearing of the appeal against a permit granted to developers of a high rise.

The case was instituted by eNGOs Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth, Ramblers Association and Qui si-Sana Tigne Residents’ Association.

“Despite the fact that the area has been changed into a traffic-generating Enterprise Hub, the TM CEO stated that a plan for the locality was not in place and would not be finalised for at least another two years,” the eNGOs said today.

“This essentially means that the high-rise development would be completed and operational by that time, further straining the junctions at the traffic lights by the MFSA and the Mrieħel secondary school which are already operating beyond capacity. Lack of proper and timely planning will only result in further congestion and traffic mayhem which the eNGOs vow to challenge at every turn.”

The lack of consultation prior to the permit approval had been flagged last year by the PN.

