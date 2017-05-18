Low uptake of medicines delivery service

Just one in every 10 who applied for the door-to-door delivery of free medicines have benefited from the scheme which was launched across eight localities as part of a pilot project, this newspaper has learnt.

Rolled out in late 2015 across various towns and villages including Rabat, Mġarr, Dingli, Paola, Tarxien, Santa Luċija and Fgura, the pilot project is targeted at patients aged 70 and over, who are eligible to get free medicines.

Two weeks ago, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that the +70 Home Delivery Scheme managed by the Pharmacy of Your Choice Unit (POYC), would be expanded nationwide following positive feedback.

However, pharmacists who spoke this newspaper on condition of anonymity, pointed out that the uptake of the scheme was lower than expected.

“So far the number is just 29,” they said.

“Unfortunately, when this scheme was launched it was misconceived as some sort of free delivery service like those offered by fast food outlets. In reality it only makes sense for those with mobility problems or who are housebound,” they added.

Pharmacists pointed out that when the scheme was launched the number of applicants was larger, but many dropped out when they realised how the system worked.

“Priority is given to those who genuinely need this service,” they said.

Fully independent people capable of collecting the medicine themselves, soon realised that it did not make sense waiting for an entire morning for the delivery. After all, you cannot promote active ageing on one hand, then encourage the elderly to remain at home.”

A Health Ministry spokeswoman said 272 POYC clients had applied, but she declined to comment on the fact that just 29 had opted to receive their medicines at home.

Under the scheme, which is being managed in collaboration with Malta Chamber of SMEs (GRTU) and the Chamber of Pharmacists, private dispensaries offering the service benefit from a number of incentives including an annual €14,000 tax credit.

Meanwhile, the GRTU sounded a warning to political parties pledging to increase the number of free medicines available under the public healthcare system. In its election proposals the GRTU is claiming it may result in a loss of sales for its members, in turn threatening their financial viability.

Moreover, the pharmacy owners are insisting that the entire POYC unit could be performed by the private sector, saving taxpayers €3 million per year.

Now the GRTU is calling for the introduction of a full reimbursement system whereby pharmacies would procure and dispense medicines themselves.