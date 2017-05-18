Live: Simon Busuttil addressing Nadur activity
Nationalist party leader Simon Busuttil is to address a PN activity in Nadur this evening. The activity started shortly before 7pm with short speeches by district candidates.
Follow proceedings on the video above.
