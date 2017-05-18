Advert
Thursday, May 18, 2017, 19:26

Live: Simon Busuttil addressing Nadur activity

Nationalist party leader Simon Busuttil is to address a PN activity in Nadur this evening. The activity started shortly before 7pm with short speeches by district candidates.

Follow proceedings on the video above.

 
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Commentary: Leaders clash at University...

  2. Political leaders in University debate

  3. Keith Schembri in new 'classic case of...

  4. Watch: Nexia BT’s Karl Cini avoids...

  5. Magisterial inquiries: Busuttil fears...

  6. Police officer ‘ignored FIAU report’

  7. PN leader regurgitating Schembri claims...

  8. Briton dies after falling off fence in Qawra

  9. Two injured in Msida stabbing

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed