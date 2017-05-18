Shooting range planned at Ta’ Kandja

Ta’ Kandja has been earmarked as a regional hub for shooting sports, as the prime minister and the parliamentary secretary for sports this afternoon listed a number of sports projects that a future Labour government will consider.

This will include a shooting sports village, featuring open ranges for various types of weapons as well as paintball. Joseph Muscat said the new shooting range would be the showpiece of the government's plans. It will be housed at the former SAG quarters, alongside the Police Academy. No agricultural land will be taken up.

It is hoped the new facility will host the world cup of shooting.

The shooting range was initially earmarked on the outskirts of Mosta but following public outcry the idea was shelved.

A rugby pitch has been earmarked for Corradino on land adjoining the Hibs FC ground, and land formerly used as a dump near Luqa will be handed to Valletta FC for use as a training ground. Grounds will also be provided for Naxxar and Marsa football clubs.

An indoor swimming pool will be built at Gozo sports centre and another, Olympic size, will be built at Cottonera sports complex. Pools will also be built at Marsaxlokk and St Julian's.

The government will also consider building a sports complex in Qawra.

Dr Muscat highlighted progress made by Malta is so-called minor sports. He said his government had continued to develop the Sports School, started by the former government and high levels were being achieved.

The government's purpose, he said, was for all children under 16 to be exposed to some form of sport activity.

In the coming years, he said, the biggest advancement would be through a law which would allow the commercialisation of sports assets, whereby clubs would be able to lease some property given to them by the government to fund their own activities.

The government, he said, had also reduced income tax on sports activities, benefiting the sports clubs and those directly involved in sports.

For the future, Dr Muscat said sports activities will be exempt from all tax. Sports and other NGOS will also get benefits regarding their power bills.

