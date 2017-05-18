Advert
Thursday, May 18, 2017, 06:09 by

Michael Bonnici, Żebbuġ

Good governance

An honest and unselfish citizen in search of good and clean governance joined the Labour Party in 2013, which promised to embrace his genuine ideals. After four years, the same party failed him miserably.

Thirsty to promote his principles and love for his country, he had no other option but to resign. He switched party, still believing in his principles and striving to ensure the country’s name was not tarnished.

May other Maltese citizens follow this gentleman’s example before it is too late.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Peace in Iraq

  2. Pensioners’ plight

  3. Sunnis and Shiites

  4. The ultimate guide

  5. Permanently on air

  6. Good governance

  7. Entertaining show

  8. AD voters

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed