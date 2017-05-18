Good governance

An honest and unselfish citizen in search of good and clean governance joined the Labour Party in 2013, which promised to embrace his genuine ideals. After four years, the same party failed him miserably.

Thirsty to promote his principles and love for his country, he had no other option but to resign. He switched party, still believing in his principles and striving to ensure the country’s name was not tarnished.

May other Maltese citizens follow this gentleman’s example before it is too late.