AD voters
Allow me to make an appeal to all those who are inclined to vote for Alternattiva Demokratika candidates in the June 3 election.
I feel they should be aware that, in the circumstances, a vote for AD (unfortunately) will mean a vote for Labour due to the electoral system. I am more than sure that the majority of AD followers understand this.
I also feel they respect their leader’s opinion with regard to Labour. So, think again and on your way to the polling booth just say: “It is not possible for me to cast my vote, which, in the long run, will be a vote for Labour.”
Think about it.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.