Allow me to make an appeal to all those who are inclined to vote for Alternattiva Demokratika candidates in the June 3 election.

I feel they should be aware that, in the circumstances, a vote for AD (unfortunately) will mean a vote for Labour due to the electoral system. I am more than sure that the majority of AD followers understand this.

I also feel they respect their leader’s opinion with regard to Labour. So, think again and on your way to the polling booth just say: “It is not possible for me to cast my vote, which, in the long run, will be a vote for Labour.”

Think about it.