Birkirkara girls make it a league and cup double

Photo credits: Andrew Cassar

Birkirkara girls football team beat Kirkop United 2-0 in the final of the MFA Women's Knock-Out last night, winning the league and a cup double.

Midfielder Kim Parnis and skipper Stephania Farrugia scored quickfire goals to wrap up a brilliant season for the Stripes.

Shawn Meilak’s side went out with all guns blazing from the early minutes, wing-back Alishia Sultana hitting the post after eight minutes.

On 11 minues, Gabriella Zahra’s effort was wide. She threatened again moments later but her long-range effort sailed over the crossbar.

Birkirkara held on to win the trophy and seal their return to the helm of women’s football in our country.

Kirkop created their first attempt past the half-hour mark. Youth player Kathryn Ellul had a shot saved by Janice Xuereb, the Birkirkara goalkeeper.

Birkirkara then struck. On 38 minutes, Parnis was first to a corner and hit a first-time shot into the net. A minute later, Farrugia headed home from another set-piece.

After the change of ends, Birkirkara kept pushing for another goal but Kirkop goalkeeper Sharon Constantino denied them on several occasions.

Kirkop could have pulled one back on 68 minutes as Estonian midfielder Liis Pello produced a shot from outside the box but the ball finished wide.

Birkirkara held on to win the trophy and seal their return to the helm of women’s football in our country.