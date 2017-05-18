Watch: Gardens near and far (ARTE)
Exploring Iran's oldest remaining Persian garden
The town of Kashan, in the middle of the desert, 250 kilometres from Tehran, is home to the oldest remaining Persian garden.
It was Shah Abbas the Great who ordered its construction in 1587, with the aim of reproducing the gardens described in the Quran, symbolising paradise.
