Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn probe: source

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An associate of ex-FBI Director James Comey has revealed that President Trump asked the former FBI chief to shut down an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign after it was revealed that he had lied about phone conversions with Russia's ambassador to the US - making him vulnerable to blackmail.

The request seen by the associate in a memo Comey wrote shortly after a meeting with the president, in which Trump said: "I hope you can let this go."

The memo was written one day after Flynn resigned over his contacts with Russians.

The White House denying the report, saying it was "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey."

Following news of the memo, Democrat Chuck Schumer taking to the senate floor to say that the latest revelation related to Russia escalates concerns over US national security and the rule of law.