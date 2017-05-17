Advert
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 14:27

Manning leaves US prison 7 years after giving secrets to WikiLeaks

Chelsea Manning walked out of a US military prison today, seven years after being arrested for passing secrets to WikiLeaks in the largest breach of classified information in U.S. history.

Manning, 29, was released from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, at about 2 a.m., according to a brief statement released by the US Army.

