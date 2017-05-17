MVA steps up GSSE preparations

The Malta Volleyball Association (MVA) have stepped up the preparations of its national teams ahead of the forthcoming Games of the Small States of Europe in San Marino.

The men’s and female beach volley selections underwent an intensive training camp in Malta with Daniel Antolin under the supervision of technical director Edvaldo Carvalho da Silva.

Robert Balzan, Manuel Raffa, Dorianne Caruana Bonnici and Gertrude Zarb were joined by four Spanish professional players who acted as sparring partners during the camp.

On the other hand the women’s volleyball selection are also currently engaged in a training camp at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The team will also be involved in four friendly matches against CVB Barca. The Maltese girls will play their first warm-up match with the SuperLiga side tomorrow at 8pm.