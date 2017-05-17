Announcements

AGIUS. On May 13, FRANCES, née Boxall, of Attard, aged 92. She leaves to mourn her loss John Leighton, widower of her daughter Marie of UK, Audrey and her husband Joseph Falzon of Australia, Claire and her husband Arthur Tua, her treasured grandchildren Kate, Jon, Karl, Fiona, Alan and Jeremy and their families, including eight great-grandchildren, her brother Charles, sisters Evelyn Cassar in Australia and Emma Cremona in UK, amongst other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 20, at 8.30am for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would especially like to thank Roseville administration, nursing staff and Rose Garden carers who provided loving care these final years.

FARRUGIA. On May 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Sliema, ex-teacher and assistant head, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Irene, his children Sr. Valerie of the Ursuline Sisters, David and his wife Doreen and Michael and his wife Jackie, his grandchildren Kevin and his wife Rita, Sarah and her husband Matthew, Andrew, and his great-grandson Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It is requested that instead of flowers, donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 16, at her residence in Msida, JOSEPHINE, widow of Capt. Anthony Zammit, in her 90th year, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved daughters Veronica and Franca, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday May 18, at 8am, at Msida parish church followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Sisters of St Clare will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GLASS – EDITH. In everlasting and fondest memory of our dearest mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Not a day goes by that we do not think of her. Rest in peace, dearest mum. Thomas, Pamela, Jeremy and Shirley.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of JULIAN on the anniversary of his death. His family.