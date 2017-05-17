Żaren tal-Ajkla 'sad' he was not allowed to take part in university debate
'I am contesting as much as others'
Żaren tal-Ajkla this afternoon held a news conference to protest about the fact that he was not allowed to take part in the university election debate.
He said he was called to take part at 10.30pm yesterday and at 8am today but even though he was present, he was not allowed to have his say.
“Are we Maltese or not,” he asked saying he was sad that although he was contesting the election as much as others he was not being allowed to make his voice heard.
