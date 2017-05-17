Woman accused of two homicides had large amount of cash

A Serbian woman charged with having intentionally caused the death of two elderly men told the police that the significant amount of cash in her possession had been won in a lottery.

Dragana Mijalkovic, 42, was arrested last October and charged with having caused the death of the two Englishmen. She was further charged with having been negligent, causing them unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering. She has pleaded not guilty.

As the compilation of evidence continued this morning, Inspector Maurice Curmi from the Qawra Police Station testified how on October 12, 2016 Ms Mijalkovic turned up at the police station in a rather panicked state.

The woman said that she had called for an ambulance but had come to the police station since this had failed to turn up. Sensing the woman's anxiety, Inspector Curmi had accompanied her to her flat where he discovered 78-year-old Neville Ayers motionless on the bedroom floor.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the man was pronounced dead by a doctor dispatched from the Mosta Health Centre. Inspector Curmi recalled having noticed several bruises and other marks on the dead man's body which appeared to be rather suspicious, raising the possibility of foul play.

In the course of the court-appointed inquiry, it was revealed that another guest of the accused, David Grant, 67, had died in similar circumstances inside her apartment on February 6, 2016.

A police sergeant from the Vice Squad, who had been present when Ms Mijalkovic was arrested, today confirmed under oath that the suspect had refused legal assistance, signing a declaration to this effect.

At one stage of the proceedings, the defence lawyer criticised the prosecution's failure to summon the civilian witnesses who were due to testify today.

Her lawyers today submitted a fresh application for bail, pointing out that an earlier request for bail had been rejected on the grounds that two or three civilians were still to give their testimony.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona, adjourned the case to later this month and requested the prosecution to summon these witnesses at that sitting. A tearful Ms Mijalkovic was escorted out of the courtroom and was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and James Grech prosecuted. Lawyer Peter Fenech was defence counsel.