Watch live: Political leaders in University debate
The leaders of the political parties are taking part in their first face-to-face debate of the electoral campaign.
The debate is hosted by the University Debating Union and the students' organisation Third Eye.
Follow proceedings below. Please refresh the page when video does not play.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.