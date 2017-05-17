Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes Transparency International saying corruption scandals have engulfed the government and are casting a shadow over the island’s EU presidency.

The Malta Independent says Pilatus Bank is leaving no stone unturned to find the source of the leak of documents about an FIAU investigation. It also reports how the number of shot protected birds in the last two seasons was higher than when the prime minister took action.

MaltaToday says that according to its survey, corruption is the main issue at this year's general election. It also focuses on tax giveaway promises by the major parties.

l-orizzont says a majority believe the government's surplus will mean a better standard of living. It also highlights how the prices of 28 medicines were reduced yesterday.

In-Nazzjon quotes Simon Busuttil saying nothing can stand in the way of the people's will.