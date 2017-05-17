Senglea gives Muscat warm welcome

Joseph Muscat took his liberal message to Senglea this evening in a live television event in which several LGBTIQ individuals recounted how their lives improved over the past four years.

The Prime Minister said all Labour candidates agreed with the proposals released today, which include a pledge to present a marriage equality law before Parliament’s summer recess.

“There are no surprises with us; the proposals are black on white and all candidates agree with them,” he said.

Dr Muscat said the policy document released this afternoon would ensure the country made the next liberal leap forward.

The event was peppered by applause and regular chants of “Joseph, Joseph” from a large crowd that thronged Senglea’s main road.

Dr Muscat was speaking just after a gay man expressed distrust at Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil's pledge that he will not roll back any acquired rights by the LGBTIQ community if elected to government.

“I cannot trust Simon Busuttil when he puts a candidate like Josie Muscat on my district, when I know how he speaks about us gay people,” Michael Peplow said.

The PL policy document, which also proposes free hormone therapy for transgender people, was released on the same day that Malta topped the Rainbow Index for LGBTIQ rights released by the European advocacy group ILGA.

Dr Muscat said the PL’s proposals were borne out of conviction.

The PL is also proposing to initiate unlicensed consultations on the legalisation of recreational marijuana and regularisation of prostitution.