Police officer ‘ignored FIAU report’

A lawyer complained in court a police inspector wasted time building a case on “trumped up” charges while ignoring much more serious findings stemming from a Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report.

Joe Giglio pointed his finger at the head of the police economic crimes unit, Ian Abdilla, during proceedings against former Enemalta chairman Alex Tranter.

Mr Tranter, who chaired Enemalta between 2005 and 2010, is accused of making personal use of the corporation’s funds.

Among other things, he is being charged in connection with expenses incurred in the booking of two rooms at the Hilton, in London, when he attended the International Petroleum Forum in February 2010.

Mr Tranter has pleaded not guilty.

On March 3, Dr Giglio raised a preliminary plea about the evidence produced so far and Mr Abdilla, conducting the prosecution, had asked for time to submit his reply.

The case was put off twice, once for March 17 and then for May 11. However, the prosecution failed to file its submissions, saying it needed more time due to other investigations, prompting objections from the defence.

“If Inspector Ian Abdilla is now caught up in this investigation it was because he never did anything about it before and decided to ignore an FIAU report to instead waste his time on trumped up charges against Alex Tranter,” Dr Giglio told Magistrate Audrey Demicoli.

The court gave Mr Abdilla a week to file his submissions and would then rule on the plea raised by the defence.

Dr Giglio’s remarks followed widespread criticism of the authorities, including the police, over their handling of an FIAU report.

According to press reports, the FIAU had said it had a “reasonable suspicion” that the Prime Minister’s top aide and a consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister could have been involved in money laundering or the proceeds of crime related to kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports. It had called on the police to investigate further. It recently transpired that no such investigation had been launched.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.