PN complains of whistleblower censorship by PBS
The Nationalist Party has protested to PBS after it yesterday failed to report evidence in court by the Pilatus Bank whistleblower in a case over the bank's failure to pay her salary.
PN information director Matthew Bonett recalled that PBS had sought a comment from the prime minister, while in Brussels, to undermine the whistleblower's credibility.
Then, yesterday, it did not report what the whistleblower herself said in court.
Mr Bonett also pointed out that PBS used to send a cameraman and reporter to Gozo when court hearings involving the husband of former minister Giovanna Debono were held, which case stemmed from claims by a whistleblower.
The PN observed that last Saturday PBS also failed to send its crew to a press call by the Democratic Party when, it was clear, that the candidacy of former Labour MP Godfrey Farrugia was to be announced.
