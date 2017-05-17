New French Public Accounts Minister has Maltese grandfather
Gerald Darmanin is also Tourcoing mayor
The grandson of a Maltese jew, Gérald Darmanin, has today been named Minister of Public Affairs and Public Accounts in French President Emmanuel Macron’s first government.
Tourcoing mayor, Mr Darmanin, 35, is a Republicans vice-president and former Sarkozy ally.
In his new post, he will be assisting Economy Minister Bruno le Maire, a reform-minded conservative whose expertise on Europe and staunch defence of the Franco-German relationship will prove valuable as Macron pushes for closer EU integration.
A pro-European, German-speaking rightist, Le Maire came second to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy for the leadership of The Republicans party in 2014 and finished fifth in the right-wing presidential primaries last year.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.