New French Public Accounts Minister has Maltese grandfather

Gérald Darmanin

The grandson of a Maltese jew, Gérald Darmanin, has today been named Minister of Public Affairs and Public Accounts in French President Emmanuel Macron’s first government.

Tourcoing mayor, Mr Darmanin, 35, is a Republicans vice-president and former Sarkozy ally.

In his new post, he will be assisting Economy Minister Bruno le Maire, a reform-minded conservative whose expertise on Europe and staunch defence of the Franco-German relationship will prove valuable as Macron pushes for closer EU integration.

A pro-European, German-speaking rightist, Le Maire came second to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy for the leadership of The Republicans party in 2014 and finished fifth in the right-wing presidential primaries last year.