Monthly inflation jumps to 2.6% in April

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in April decreased to 1.1 per cent, from 1.2 per cent in March. But on a monthly basis, inflation rose to 2.6 per cent, from 0.9 per cent registered in March.

The largest upward impacts on annual inflation were registered in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index (0.48 percentage points), the Furniture, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House Index (0.27 percentage points) and the Restaurants and Hotels Index (0.19 percentage points).

These were mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, home furniture and restaurant services (including cafeterias and the like).

The Communication Index (0.09 percentage points), the Recreation and Culture Index (0.06 percentage points) and the Clothing and Footwear Index (0.05 percentage points) registered the largest downward impacts on annual inflation, mainly reflecting lower prices for mobile phones, package holidays and garments.

The 12-month moving average rate for April stood at a rate of 1.0 per cent, similarly to the three preceding months.